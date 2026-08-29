Kodagu plans high-level meeting to curb wildlife conflict

MADIKERI

Karnataka Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said a high-level meeting will be held in Bengaluru on August 31 under the leadership of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to discuss long-term solutions to human-wildlife conflict and forest-related issues in Kodagu.

Speaking after a consultation meeting with political leaders, farmers and organisations at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Reddy said preventing elephants and other wild animals from entering human settlements from Nagarahole and forest-edge areas was the Forest Department’s primary responsibility. He said a scientific study would be conducted on elephant corridors and the proposed three-line barricade system.

The minister also assured that the issue concerning land allotted to Harangi project victims would be discussed with the Revenue Minister soon. He directed officials not to unnecessarily delay permissions for tree felling and said forest-related issues would be discussed again at the proposed high-level meeting.

On the Kasturirangan report, Reddy said the Chief Minister had indicated that a special session would be convened to discuss its implementation. He added that efforts would also be made at the Centre to address Karnataka’s concerns.

Former Assembly Speaker K.G. Bopaiah strongly opposed the Kasturirangan report and demanded its complete rejection. He said forests must be protected while ensuring that people can continue their livelihoods. He suggested adopting a zero-zone approach along the Kerala border in the Talacauvery and Brahmagiri areas.

Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda sought a permanent solution to elephant attacks and said the compensation of Rs. 20 lakh for elephant attack victims was inadequate.

Officials said 28 special teams had been formed to tackle elephant-related incidents in vulnerable areas. Farmers demanded regular public consultation meetings and immediate measures to control wild buffalo attacks. Daily-wage forest workers also sought direct payment instead of the agency system. The meeting was attended by senior forest officials, legislators and district representatives.