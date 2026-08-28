Officials told to introduce consumption-based water charges

CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA

Bangalore Water Supply and Drainage Board Chairman and District In-charge Secretary Dr. N. Manjula directed urban local bodies to install water meters and introduce consumption-based charges to prevent unnecessary wastage.

She stressed that careful water management was essential as all eight taluks in the district have been declared severely drought-affected.

Chairing a drinking water and drought management meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, Manjula said metering would help control consumption and ensure planned supply. She directed officials to take immediate steps to introduce charges based on the quantity of water used. Officials said drinking water was currently being supplied to 38 villages through private borewells.

Manjula warned that the number of villages requiring such supplies could rise if rainfall remained poor. A helpline, 8884777235, has been opened for residents facing drinking water problems. She asked officials to take preventive measures and ensure that drought conditions do not create difficulties for people or farmers.

The meeting reviewed drinking water supplies, available water sources, fodder, crop damage surveys, crop insurance registration and agricultural activities. Later, Manjula inspected Nayanahalli Government Higher Primary School, checking infrastructure, student facilities and the learning environment. She also visited homes in Nayanahalli during the SIR-2026 voter list revision and instructed officials to ensure eligible voters were not excluded.

She later inspected the Government Post-Matric Vocational Girls’ Hostel named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, reviewing accommodation, food, drinking water and other facilities. She suggested improvements wherever necessary. Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaskar, Deputy Divisional Officer D.H. Ashwin, Deputy Secretary Atik Pasha and other officials attended. Manjula said coordinated action would remain important throughout the drought period.