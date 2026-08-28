Naval Dockyard, ITIs sign pact to train local youth

KARWAR

Karwar Naval Dockyard signed a Memorandum of Understanding with four local Industrial Training Institutes to improve technical skills and employment opportunities for young people.

The agreement was signed at the Naval Dockyard premises with Sri Somnath ITI Binaga, Government ITI Bod, Mallikarjuna ITI Siddhar and Government ITI Ankola.

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, VSM, Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard, and Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi attended the programme. Officials said the initiative is part of efforts to strengthen civil-military cooperation in the Karnataka Naval Area and create better learning opportunities for local students.

Under the agreement, ITI students will receive practical exposure to the Naval Dockyard’s advanced management systems, modern technologies and industrial processes. They will also get job-oriented practical training and opportunities for on-the-job learning. The programme is expected to help students understand how technical knowledge is applied in a real workplace.

Rear Admiral Seth stressed the importance of developing skilled human resources and urged the participating ITIs to make full use of the training opportunities offered through the partnership. He said such cooperation would help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industrial experience. Officials expressed confidence that the initiative would support skill development, create employment opportunities and improve the quality of technical manpower in the region. They also said the partnership would contribute to the goals of Skill India while strengthening cooperation between civilian institutions and the Navy.