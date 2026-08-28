Chikkaballapura makes waste collection fees mandatory

CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat said waste collection fees will be collected from households and commercial establishments in rural areas as part of improved cleanliness and sanitation.

He said the government has issued revised guidelines for rural sanitation and solid waste management, which are being implemented across all Gram Panchayats.

According to Bhat, daily garbage collection is being carried out in 130 of the district’s 157 Gram Panchayats. A total of 44 waste management units are scientifically segregating, processing and disposing of collected waste. He said the next step is to introduce regular user-fee collection to make waste management more effective and financially sustainable.

The fee will apply to households, shops, hotels, bars, restaurants and other commercial buildings. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), dustbins have already been provided to households. Each Gram Panchayat has a garbage collection vehicle, while clean complex units are being developed at cluster level. Women members of self-help groups are involved in waste segregation and scientific management.

Bhat said monthly collection of user fees would help meet the costs of garbage collection, disposal, and vehicle operation and maintenance. The funds will also support honorariums for garbage vehicle drivers and women workers involved in waste segregation at households and clean complex units. He appealed to residents and businesses to cooperate with Gram Panchayats, follow government guidelines and contribute to keeping villages clean, healthy and environmentally friendly.