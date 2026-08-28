Nayaka Samaj to honour ministers, students in Chitradurga

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA

Chitradurga Nayaka Samaj will organize a felicitation and talent award programme at Sri Maharshi Valmiki Bhawan on August 30 at 11 a.m. Society president B. Kantaraj announced the programme at a press conference held at Patrika Bhawan.

The event will honour Minister T. Raghumurthy and recognize talented students.

Kantaraj said around 100 students from the Nayaka community will receive Pratibha Puraskar awards for their achievements in education. Students who completed SSLC, PUC, degree, postgraduate, PhD, medical and engineering courses will be felicitated. The programme is aimed at encouraging students and appreciating their academic success.

Sri Jagadguru Prasannanandapuri Mahaswamy will preside over the programme. MLAs, former ministers, retired officers, government officials and representatives of various organizations are expected to participate as chief guests. Kantaraj said the gathering would provide an opportunity to encourage students and honour individuals who have contributed to society.

MP Govinda M. Karajol, MLA K.C. Veerendra Pappi, former minister H. Anjaneya, retired district collector Rangaiah, retired BBMP Deputy Commissioner Dr. J. Raju and Chitradurga Social Welfare Department Grade-I Assistant Director O. Parameshwarappa will also be felicitated during the event. Kantaraj appealed to community members, students and the public to attend in large numbers and make the programme successful. Retired principal Guddadeshwarappa, Arun Kumar, Thippeswamy, former municipal councillor Deepu, Gopalaswamy Nayaka and Katihalli Kariyanna were present at the press conference.