Karwar celebrates Narayana Guru and Nuliyya Chandayya

CH NEWS, KARWAR

Brahmashri Narayana Guru and Sri Nuliyya Chandayya Jayanti was celebrated at the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Bhavan under the joint auspices of the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Kannada and Culture Department. Tahsildar Nischal Narona inaugurated the program by lighting a lamp and offering floral tributes. Lecturer Umesh Nayak spoke about Narayana Guru’s fight against caste discrimination, superstition and untouchability through education and social reform. Retired Principal Pradeep Sripada Rane highlighted Nuliyya Chandayya’s devotion to honest work and service to the needy. Community leaders, officials and others attended the program, which also featured a musical performance.