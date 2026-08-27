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Beyond 8’s ‘Samvaada: Debate to Understand’ encourages constructive disagreement

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Bengaluru

Beyond 8 concluded Samvaada: Debate to Understand, a two-day learning experience held on August 24–25, 2026, at its Koramangala Learning Centre. The programme encouraged learners to listen, question assumptions, understand opposing viewpoints and reflect through workshops, debate rounds and a final. “Education must give learners the maturity to listen, curiosity to question and humility to acknowledge they may not always have the complete answer,” said Raaji Naveen, Co-founder, Beyond 8.

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