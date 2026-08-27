Kharge offers to pay RSS registration fees

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has reignited a political storm by openly challenging the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to register as a formal legal entity, offering to personally cover the expenses. The sharp remarks came during discussions surrounding the legal and operational transparency of major public organizations across the state.

Addressing media persons, Kharge pointed out that the RSS operates on a massive scale without any official registration. When questioned about criminal records or pending cases, he clarified that no formal cases exist against the organization simply because it lacks a recognized legal identity. He argued that while prominent leaders proudly identify as members or promoters, the outfit remains outside standard statutory frameworks, avoiding financial and tax scrutiny.

Challenging the leadership, Kharge stated that he is ready to sponsor the official registration fees. He proposed using funds from legislative grants or MLA salaries to pay for every local branch in Karnataka to get registered, offering nationwide assistance if necessary. He questioned why an entity with such widespread influence refuses to operate under transparent rules, maintain accountable bank accounts, or declare its assets.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned his statements, dismissing them as politically motivated attacks driven by hostility. Opposition leaders argued that the organization functions successfully through public trust and does not require formal bureaucratic tags to prove its existence. They accused the minister of targeting them to divert attention from pressing state issues.

Despite facing defamation warnings and ongoing legal battles over his remarks, Kharge remained defiant. He maintained that he is fully prepared to defend his stand in a court of law, emphasizing that absolute accountability must apply to every group functioning within the country.