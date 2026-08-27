BNCC clears over 240 km of footpaths

CH NEWS, BENGALURU

The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has stepped up its urban mobility campaign, clearing over 240 kilometres of footpaths from illegal encroachments. Executed under the strategic guidance of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the ongoing special drive aims to guarantee safe, seamless, and unobstructed pedestrian movement across northern residential and commercial zones.

During the latest single-day operation spanning multiple divisions, civic enforcement teams successfully cleared 3.05 kilometres of blocked walkways. Key interventions included targeted anti-encroachment sweeps along Ramachandrapura Main Road in the Vidyaranyapura division (1.20 km), Hennur-Bagalur Road stretching from Hennur Junction to Sparsh Hospital in the Sarvagnanagar division (1.00 km), and 15th B Cross in Ward No. 04 of the Judicial Layout within the Yelahanka division.

The single-day sweep resulted in significant asset and debris seizures. Municipal crews removed 7 petty shops, 5 unauthorized push carts, 43 structural AC sheets and canopies, 51 rogue concrete steps and ramps extending onto public walkways, and 41 advertising pillars and display name boards. Additionally, enforcement teams hauled away 30 tonnes of accumulated construction rubble and soil.

Cumulative figures underscore the massive scale of the ongoing initiative. Between July 1 and August 27, BNCC teams have cleared a staggering 243.50 km of footpaths citywide. The cumulative recovery tally features the removal of 614 commercial stalls, 815 push carts, 1,806 overhead canopies, 1,634 illegal ramp structures, and 1,687 advertisement boards, alongside 68 temporary and permanent sheds. Furthermore, authorities have cleared 2,084.20 metric tonnes of construction debris and successfully repaired 22.10 km of damaged pedestrian infrastructure.

Corporation officials emphasized that these rigorous drives will continue uninterrupted to reclaim public spaces from encroachers and restore walking safety for everyday commuters across Bengaluru.