Railway plans water safety drive at 20,000 sites

NEW DELHI

The Railways has announced a major programme to improve drinking water quality at around 20,000 locations across its network after a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found E. coli bacteria in water samples from several railway stations. The move aims to provide safer drinking water to passengers.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the issue during a meeting at Rail Bhavan and directed officials to take immediate corrective steps. Under the new plan, a “Tank to Tap” filtration and monitoring system will be installed at locations including water coolers.

The Railways will also replace old water tanks and conduct regular testing at both water sources and outlet points. Storage tanks will be cleaned and maintained regularly. A centralised monitoring system will track water quality and help fix responsibility when standards are not met.

The CAG report on passenger amenities and sanitation found E. coli in drinking water samples collected from eight of 49 railway stations inspected. The affected locations included stations in Mumbai, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. The report also found gaps in regular inspections and testing for residual chlorine, bacteria and chemical parameters.

The Railway Board will directly monitor the implementation of the new measures. Water quality and progress reports will also be released periodically to improve transparency. The CAG has advised Indian Railways to follow prescribed testing procedures and conduct comprehensive checks under the Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol. The Railways’ latest plan is intended to strengthen monitoring and improve passenger safety across stations.