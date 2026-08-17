No direct KSRTC buses to Kollur, women devotees miss Shakti benefit

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

KSRTC’s Mangaluru division runs buses on several routes across DK and Udupi districts, the absence of direct connectivity to pilgrimage centre forces passengers to rely largely on private buses or change buses en route. Consequently, many women are unable to avail the free travel under the state government’s Shakti scheme. While frequent private buses are plying on Mangaluru-Udupi-Kollur route, Kerala has been operating a bus from Kottarakkara, Kollam district to the temple daily. An average of 6,000 to 7,000 from across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and other states visit the temple every day. During peak season, the footfall crosses 12,000. Many devotees, especially women demand that the state needs to introduce KSRTC buses to all pilgrim centres.

Nisha Kumari, a housewife, told that the state government should consider introducing at least one KSRTC bus each from Mangaluru and Udupi towards Kollur daily. Since it is a historic temple, the government should have introduced KSRTC buses so that it would benefit devotees, especially women, she said.

Senior Divisional Controller of KSRTC, Rajesh Shetty, said that a state-run bus has been operating on Byndoor – Kollur – Bengaluru route.

Historically, the Kollur route has belonged to the private sector. Between Mangalore-Udupi and Mangaluru-Kundapur, private buses have always been more predominant, he said, adding that he will look into the demand.