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HC refuses to quash case against Congress leader

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a case against Congress leader Sirajuddin alias Siraj Sheikh, observing that caste-based abuse at political rallies and public meetings is a serious offence affecting constitutional dignity. Justice M. Nagaprasanna said political rallies and public meetings are public spaces, and caste-based insults made there cannot be treated as private conversations. The court noted that forensic reports, video footage and eyewitness statements prima facie supported the allegations. The Bench observed that such acts amount to an affront to constitutional guarantees of equality and cannot be permitted in a democratic society. It dismissed Sheikh’s plea challenging a special court order that had rejected his request for discharge from the case.

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