Top cop leads devotional service atop Chamundi Hill

Wins blessings of Mysureans

Mysuru

Setting an inspiring example of public service, the Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar personally stood at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple premises atop Chamundi Hill and served food to devotees.

It is said to be the first time in the history of the city police that a Police Commissioner has personally stood atop Chamundi Hill and rendered such devotional service.

Thousands of devotees who had arrived for darshan were served rice, sambar and prasada by the Commissioner himself. She stood in the queue like an ordinary devotee, without any VIP arrangements. Special priority was given to women, children and senior citizens.

The Commissioner’s gesture of setting aside administrative duties and giving importance to serving the public has won heartfelt appreciation from the people of Mysuru. Devotees praised the initiative, saying, “We need officers like this.”

Police personnel also joined the Commissioner in distributing prasada during the programme held at the Chamundeshwari Temple premises. The arrangements were made in a disciplined manner to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience.

Through this gesture, the Commissioner conveyed the message that “being a police officer is not only about maintaining law and order, but also about mingling with people and serving them.” The humanitarian initiative has also received widespread appreciation on social media, with people of Mysuru lauding the Commissioner for his service and gesture of devotion.