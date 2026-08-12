I-D celebrations: Tiny patriots steal the show at Future Price School

Mysuru

The spirit of patriotism came alive at Future Pride School in Vijayanagar as around 100 tiny tots dressed up as legendary freedom fighters and national leaders as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The colourful fancy-dress programme was organised by the Pranikhya Educational Charitable Trust’s Future Pride School, in association with Jyothi Educational Institution, with the objective of introducing children to India’s freedom struggle and instilling patriotism in them from a very young age.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranikhya Educational Charitable Trust’s Future Pride School Chairman Manjunath S. Gowda said the programme was aimed at nurturing a sense of love for the nation among children during their formative years. “Children between two-and-a-half and five years of age are studying in our Pre-KG, LKG and UKG classes. Every year, as part of Independence Day celebrations, we encourage them to dress up as freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. This helps children learn about patriotism in an interesting and memorable manner,” he said.

He pointed out that fancy-dress competitions for children often feature popular fictional characters such as Spider-Man and other entertainment-oriented themes. “We do not encourage such extravagance in our school. Instead, we use these occasions to introduce children to the heroes who fought for India’s freedom,” he said.

Personalities including Kittur Rani Chennamma, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Onake Obavva, Jyotiba Phule, Narayana Guru, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri were depicted by the children. Their impressive costumes and innocent portrayals attracted the attention of parents and other spectators.

Future Pride School Secretary Pushpa Manjunath, staff members of Patanjali Yoga Institution, office-bearers of the Coorg Pombalick Kodava Sangha in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage, school staff and parents of the children were present.