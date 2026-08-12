Painting competition held to create groundwater conservation awareness

Mysuru

With the objective of creating awareness among schoolchildren about groundwater conservation, a district-level painting competition and prize distribution programme was held at the premises of Maharaja Government Pre-University College, under the slogan “Water Today, Tomorrow’s Hope” and on the theme “Our Earth – Our Water – Our Strength.”

The programme was jointly organised by the Mysuru District Groundwater Department, the Directorate of Groundwater and M.N. Rangarao & Sons Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru.

Earlier, taluk-level painting competitions had been organised for students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 from government, aided and private schools in all nine taluks of Mysuru district.

Certificates and prizes were distributed to 27 students who secured first, second and third places at the taluk level. A district-level painting competition was subsequently conducted for the 27 selected winners.

Certificates and prizes will be presented to the students securing first, second and third places in the district-level competition at the Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 15.

Education Officer of the School Education Department Virup Wesley, Manager and HR of M.N. Rangarao & Sons Pvt. Ltd. Meenakshi Devi, Manager Subramanya P., Vice-Principal of Maharaja Pre-University College Dr. Mahesh D., Subject Inspectors Meenakumari Pati, Rajayya S. and Chandrashekar S., Senior Geologists of the District Groundwater Department Dhanalakshmi R. and Dr. Prasannakumar, among others, were present.