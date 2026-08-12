Tricolour to Fly High Again Over Amrith Sarovars on Aug 15

Mysuru

As the entire nation gears up to celebrate the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat has made elaborate preparations to hoist the Tricolour at all 85 Amrith Sarovars developed under the V.B. G. Ram G. (MGNREGA) scheme and conduct special awareness programmes on water conservation.

The national flag will be unfurled by dignitaries at all 85 Amrith Sarovars developed under the scheme, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem. A Tiranga Yatra will also be organised with the participation of the people. Local residents and schoolchildren will present patriotic songs, skits and other cultural programmes. As a mark of the Independence Day celebrations and to promote environmental protection, saplings will also be planted at the sites.

The programmes are aimed at creating awareness about individual and community-based water conservation measures to tackle drought conditions, besides encouraging rural people to avail themselves of individual livelihood-support facilities available under the V.B. G. Ram G. scheme.

People’s representatives, schoolchildren, villagers, youth clubs, self-help group members, community organisations, officials and staff will join hands to make the programmes a success. The initiative is expected to give a meaningful and socially relevant dimension to this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, flag hoisting will be held at the bunds of all 85 Amrith Sarovars across the district — 16 in H.D. Kote, 16 in Hunsur, 15 in Mysuru, 5 in Nanjangud, 4 in Periyapatna, 6 in Saligrama, 8 in Saragur and 15 in T. Narasipur.

‘Independence Day to Spotlight V.B. G. Ram G. Scheme and Rural Employment’.

“The State Government is giving special emphasis this year to creating greater awareness about the V.B. G. Ram G. scheme and encouraging the generation of more employment opportunities locally. At the same time, Independence Day is being celebrated meaningfully by educating people about individual and community water conservation measures and their role in strengthening drought management,” said S. Yukesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.

Hubs of water and environmental awareness’

“At a time when the State is witnessing inadequate rainfall and declining groundwater levels, awareness on water and environmental conservation will be created at all 85 Amrith Sarovars in the district as part of making the 80th Independence Day truly meaningful. Those who served and sacrificed for the freedom of the country will also be remembered and honoured on the occasion,” said Bheemappa K. Lali, Deputy Secretary (Development), Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.