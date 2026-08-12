247.7 Tonnes of waste cleared from 7 GVPs in Mysuru

Mysuru

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Wednesday cleared a whopping 247.7 metric tonnes of waste and construction and demolition debris from seven Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across the city as part of its Independence Day Cleanliness Drive–2026.

The drive was organised under the MCC’s “80 Waste-Free Sites” initiative to mark the 80th Independence Day. The civic body undertook intensive cleaning and transformation activities at identified garbage dumping hotspots in different zones.

The largest quantity of waste—around 220 metric tonnes of construction and demolition waste—was removed from Bhoothale Grounds in Zone 1. At Excel Plant Road in Zone 2, nearly 60 volunteers participated in the drive and cleared about 20 metric tonnes of waste.

In other areas, one metric tonne each was cleared from the GVP opposite Mandi Market in Zone 6 and Banimantap 4th Cross Park Point in Zone 7. At Raghavendranagar Road in Zone 9, around 100 people participated and removed 1.5 metric tonnes of waste.

The GVP near St. Anne’s School in N.R. Mohalla, Zone 8, yielded two metric tonnes of waste. At the Youth Hostel Point in Zone 4, two metric tonnes of construction and demolition debris and 0.2 metric tonnes of other waste were cleared.

MCC officials, including Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sindhu, Executive Engineers Srinivas and Srinivasamurthy, Zonal Assistant Commissioners Ramesh and Girish, engineers, environmental officials, health inspectors, supervisors and pourakarmikas took part in the operation.

Students from NIE Engineering College, Bharata Seva Dal School and CAVA, along with Subbanna High School students and staff, local residents, traders and members of the public, also participated.

The Corporation said the collected waste had been transported to designated processing and disposal facilities. Beautification, painting and installation of awareness boards will be taken up at the cleaned sites, while regular monitoring will be carried out to prevent fresh dumping.

The MCC has appealed to citizens to segregate waste at source and hand it over only to authorised waste collection vehicles. It warned that strict action and penalties would be imposed against those found dumping waste or C&D debris illegally at the transformed sites.