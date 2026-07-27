Kerala will reject fake news: RC

New Delhi

BJP Kerala President and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday accused a section of the Malayalam media of running a coordinated campaign against the party by publishing what he described as false, fabricated and unverified reports.

In a strongly worded statement, Rajeev said the BJP had taken serious note of what he termed organised attacks by certain media houses over the past few days. He alleged that journalists had failed to follow basic journalistic principles by neither seeking the party’s version nor verifying facts with its media team before publishing the reports.

These reports are completely false and factually incorrect. They are not based on verified information but are concocted stories that place greater emphasis on imagination than facts, he said, adding that the people of Kerala would reject attempts to pass off baseless stories as news.

Calling for responsible journalism, Rajeev asserted that there was no substitute for honest, fact-based reporting. Publishing fake, fabricated and unverified rumours is not journalism, he said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s long-standing internal factionalism in Kerala. Like the Congress and the CPI(M), the BJP’s state unit has witnessed recurring internal rivalries, prompting the party’s central leadership to repeatedly caution leaders against factional disputes.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister whose political career was largely based in Bengaluru, was appointed Kerala BJP president last year as a consensus candidate to unite the organisation and strengthen the party in the state.

Reiterating the BJP’s priorities, Rajeev said the party’s leadership and workers remain committed to public service and the vision of building a developed Kerala, rather than being distracted by politically motivated narratives.