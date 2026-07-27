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AIADMK set to advance working committee

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s opposition AIADMK is preparing to convene its Working Committee meeting earlier than usual next month, with party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) expected to use the forum to strengthen the organisation, address internal dissent, and outline the party’s strategy for the upcoming local body elections. Recognised political parties are required by the Election Commission of India to hold a General Council meeting once a year and Working Committee meetings twice annually. In keeping with this practice, the AIADMK has traditionally conducted a combined Working Committee and General Council meeting every December.

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City Hilights
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