Gujarat clears industrial projects worth Rs 2,999 cr

Intro: The investments expected to create over 6,100 direct jobs across several manufacturing sectors.

Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government on Monday approved a series of industrial projects involving investments exceeding Rs 2,999 crore under various state incentive schemes, aiming to boost manufacturing, industrial infrastructure and employment generation across the state.

The approvals were granted during high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi. According to the state government, the projects fall under Gujarat’s industrial incentive framework, which supports large industries, textile manufacturing and industrial park development.

Officials said the approved proposals are expected to generate more than 6,100 direct jobs, further strengthening Gujarat’s position as one of India’s leading industrial hubs.

The largest share of approvals came under the Industrial Policy-2015. The committee responsible for issuing Final Eligibility Certificates to large industries cleared 32 applications involving a combined capital investment of Rs 1,978.04 crore. These projects alone are expected to create around 4,739 direct employment opportunities.

Ahmedabad accounted for the highest investment of Rs 528.49 crore across the automobile, metal, cement and concrete sectors. Morbi followed with Rs 480.16 crore in ceramic, chemical, paper and plastic manufacturing, while Kutch secured approvals worth Rs 332.71 crore in the metal sector.

Other approved investments include Rs 301.16 crore in Mehsana for plastic and metal projects, Rs 102.94 crore in Vadodara for chemical industries, Rs 110.42 crore in Sabarkantha for ceramics, Rs 74.49 crore in Surat across textile, pharmaceutical and metal sectors, Rs 35.41 crore in Gandhinagar for metal projects and Rs 12.26 crore in Bharuch in the metal sector.

The government said the approvals reaffirm Gujarat’s commitment to promoting industrial growth, attracting investments and creating employment opportunities across multiple sectors.

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