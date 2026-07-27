BJP plans 7-month Sant Ravidas outreach

Intro: Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Nabin set to launch the campaign from Seer Govardhanpur in Varansi, the birthplace of Sant Ravidas, on July 29.

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a nationwide campaign titled Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Samarasata Sankalp Abhiyan to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary (Prakat Utsav) of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji.

The campaign will run from July 29, 2026, to February 20, 2027, with the objective of spreading the saint’s message of social harmony, equality and public awakening to every village across the country.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, BJP National General Secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam said the initiative reflects the party’s commitment to honouring great personalities who strengthened India’s cultural and social values.

Gautam highlighted Sant Guru Ravidas Ji’s teachings, including his vision of Begumpura, a casteless and sorrow-free society, and his famous saying, Man changa toh kathauti mein Ganga. He noted that Guru Ravidas inspired generations through the Bhakti movement, with 41 of his hymns included in the Guru Granth Sahib. His disciples included Mirabai and several rulers of the time.

The leaders also highlighted initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honour of the saint, including naming Adampur Airport after him, introducing a special train, developing temples at key sites, establishing a research centre in Sagar and reconstructing the Tughlaqabad temple in Delhi.

The campaign will begin on Guru Purnima with the flagging-off of 131 sacred kalash carrying soil from Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthplace in Varanasi. These will travel to 21,000 locations across the country, followed by processions, religious programmes, youth outreach initiatives and a nationwide yatra leading up to the saint’s 650th birth anniversary.

Quotes & One Box:

The campaign aims to take Sant Guru Ravidas Ji’s message of social harmony, equality and public awakening to every village across the country, BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam said.

Campaign highlights