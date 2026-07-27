Srinagar police attach properties worth Rs 5.60 cr

Srinagar

Police in J&K’s Srinagar district said on Monday that it has attached properties worth approximately Rs 5.60 crore under the Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan.

A police statement said on Monday, Continuing its sustained and uncompromising crackdown against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 5.60 crore under the provisions of Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, dealing a significant blow to the financial infrastructure of narcotics traffickers.

As part of the operation, Police Station Chanapora attached seven immovable properties worth approximately crores belonging to the following accused involved in separate NDPS cases: Mohd Yaseen Rather son of Abdul Salam Rather, resident of Chanapora – FIR No. 42/2023 U/S 8/21, 22 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 65 lakh, Suhail Rashid Haroon son of Abdul Rashid Haroon, resident of Lane-I, Gousia Colony, Lal Nagar – FIR No. 41/2025 U/S 8/22, 29 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 60 lakh, Mohd Asif Rather son of Abdul Rahman Rather son of Bagh-i-Mehtab – FIR No. 35/2026 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 75 lakh, Arsalan Syed Beigh son of Syed Ahmad Beigh resident of Azad Basti, Natipora – FIR No. 28/2026 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 35 lakh, Hilal Ahmad Parray son of Mohd Ismail Parray resident of Budshah Nagar, Natipora – FIR No. 23/2026 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 1 crore, Danish Reyaz Shah son of Reyaz Ahmad Shah resident of Sanat Nagar – FIR No. 21/2025 U/S 8/22, 29 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 75 lakh, Saqib Naseer Beigh son of Naseer Ahmad Beigh, resident of Baramulla (At Present Natipora) – FIR No. 45/2025 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act – Property worth approximately Rs 70 lakh.

Police Station Saddar also attached a residential house worth approximately Rs 80 lakh, belongs to Shaheem Farooq Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, resident of SD Colony, Natipora, and was attached in connection with FIR No. 08/2026 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS Act.