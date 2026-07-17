Tripura Begins Digital Census Process

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Tripura launched the self-enumeration process for Census 2027, marking another milestone towards India’s first fully digital population count.

Agarthala

Tripura on Friday formally launched the self-enumeration process for the Census of India 2027, becoming one of the latest Northeastern states to begin preparations for the country’s first fully digital Census. The initiative was inaugurated at Lok Bhavan by Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, who became the first citizen of the state to complete the self-enumeration process through the official online portal.

Director of Census Operations, Tripura, Ratan Biswas, said the first stage of the Census exercise, comprising self-enumeration, will continue until July 31. The second stage of the first phase, covering House Listing and House Enumeration, will be conducted from August 1 to August 30. During this period, trained enumerators and supervisors, largely government schoolteachers, will visit every household to collect information on families, residential buildings and housing conditions.

Officials said the second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027. During this exercise, census personnel will gather detailed information about every individual, including socio-economic particulars required for national planning and governance.

Authorities confirmed that training for thousands of enumerators and supervisors was completed on Thursday to ensure smooth implementation of the nationwide exercise.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Reddy Nallu urged citizens to actively participate in the Census and complete their self-enumeration within the stipulated period. He emphasised that Census data is essential for policymaking, including the planning of schools, hospitals, infrastructure projects and constituency reorganisation. The Governor also cautioned that villages with poor Census participation could face planning challenges despite continuing to exist in official records.

Quote: Census data plays a crucial role in policy making, including the establishment of schools, hospitals, infrastructure planning and constituency reorganisation, Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu said.

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