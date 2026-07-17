President Urges Forest Conservation Focus

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President Droupadi Murmu urged Indian Forest Service probationers to protect forests, expand green cover, and adopt innovative conservation measures, calling them custodians of India’s invaluable natural heritage.

New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday described probationers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) as the custodians of India’s rich natural heritage and urged them to dedicate themselves to expanding the country’s forest cover. Addressing IFS officer trainees, the President said forests are the foundation of life on Earth and play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

Highlighting India’s deep cultural and spiritual connection with nature, Murmu said forests have always been an integral part of the country’s civilisational ethos. She noted that protecting forests is not merely an administrative responsibility but also a moral obligation towards future generations.

The President stressed that climate change, deforestation, and environmental degradation have emerged as some of the biggest global challenges. In this context, she said the role of forest officers has become more significant than ever. She encouraged the probationers to adopt innovative approaches, use modern technology, and work closely with local communities to conserve forests and wildlife while ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

Murmu also underlined the importance of balancing conservation with development. She said India has made notable progress in increasing its forest and tree cover, but sustained efforts are required to achieve long-term environmental goals.

Calling upon the young officers to perform their duties with integrity, dedication, and compassion, the President expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to strengthening India’s environmental security. She urged them to become agents of positive change by protecting natural resources and promoting ecological awareness among citizens, ensuring that the country’s forests continue to support biodiversity, climate resilience, and the well-being of future generations.

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