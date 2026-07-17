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Bulldozer action continues in UP’s Sambhal

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Sambhal

Amid the ongoing demolition drive by the Sambhal administration against illegal encroachments, an ‘Imambara’ along with another structure was razed on Friday in the district’s Mukarrabpur area following a court directive. Authorities said that homeless people belonging to the area will be provided settlements on government land on which structures, including the ‘Imambara’, were illegally constructed. Sambhal District Magistrate (DM), Ankit Khandelwal, said that the bulldozer action was in compliance with the order of a Tehsildar court.

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