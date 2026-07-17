Scindia Unveils Lakhpati Yuva Expansion

Intro

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced a major employment initiative to create 2,592 jobs for educated youth in Ashoknagar district.

Gwalior

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday announced a significant expansion of the ‘Lakhpati Yuva’ initiative in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district, promising employment opportunities for 2,592 educated youths through the expansion of a call centre project.

Addressing a public gathering in Ashoknagar, Scindia said the second phase of the project would establish a 2,000-seat call centre at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore. The expansion will increase the project’s employment capacity from the existing 592 jobs to a total of 2,592 positions, creating new opportunities for college graduates within their home district.

Describing the programme as an employment-focused initiative inspired by the successful ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, Scindia said it aims to make educated youth financially self-reliant. He said selected graduates would receive monthly salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000, enabling them to build careers without migrating to larger cities.

The Union Minister said 592 youths have already secured employment under the project’s first phase and expressed confidence that the next phase would generate another 2,000 white-collar jobs while strengthening the local economy.

Scindia also dismissed criticism of the project, saying only those with a negative mindset questioned its potential. He maintained that the initiative was more than a conventional call centre and represented a model for employment-led development in smaller districts.

Highlighting the government’s broader development agenda, Scindia said employment generation remained the core objective of nearly Rs 5,000 crore worth of projects currently underway in Ashoknagar. He expressed confidence that the district would emerge as a major service-sector and employment hub in the region, reducing migration and boosting local economic growth.

Quote: Lakhpati Yuva is an initiative to make our young people financially self-reliant. College graduates will receive jobs with monthly salaries ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, Scindia said.

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