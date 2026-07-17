Sajad Lone Slams NC Statehood Protest

Intro

Sajad Lone accused the National Conference of diverting attention from Article 370 through its statehood protest, while the party awaits permission for the planned Jantar Mantar demonstration.

Srinagar

People’s Conference (PC) president and MLA Sajad Lone on Friday criticised the ruling National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, alleging that it was an attempt to shift focus away from the restoration of Article 370.

Speaking to reporters after receiving an invitation from National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to participate in the July 20 protest, Lone said his party’s priority remains the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s constitutional position as it existed before the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Lone questioned the National Conference’s actions before the constitutional changes, referring to the party’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 3, 2019. He said the details of that meeting have never been made public and asked what transpired ahead of the Centre’s decision to revoke the region’s special status.

He said statehood was undoubtedly important as the Union Territory arrangement had weakened the powers of the elected Assembly. However, he claimed the National Conference had failed to bring a resolution on restoring statehood during the past two years, adding that a resolution moved by him was rejected by the Speaker on the grounds that the matter was sub judice.

Lone said the National Conference had secured a strong public mandate with the promise of restoring Article 370, which also figured prominently in its election manifesto. He urged the party not to reduce the issue to a broader political battle between the Opposition and the BJP.

Meanwhile, National Conference chief spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the party was still awaiting official permission to hold the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20.

Pointers: