Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of following the ideology of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and attempting to divide society for political gains. Addressing a public gathering in Shamli after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 89 development projects worth Rs 581 crore, the Chief Minister said there could be no alternative to development.

Alleging that the Opposition thrives on divisive politics, Yogi said parties inspired by Jinnah’s ideology seek to create divisions based on caste and region, leading to social unrest and insecurity. He asserted that such forces weaken the security of women and traders while spreading anarchy.

Highlighting the transformation of Shamli over the past decade, the Chief Minister said the district, once known for terror, migration and hooliganism, has emerged as a symbol of development under the BJP government. He claimed that before 2017, development had come to a standstill and residents struggled with inadequate electricity, poor healthcare and law-and-order challenges.

Yogi said Shamli is now poised to become a major development hub with the convergence of the Delhi-Dehradun, Shamli-Ambala and proposed Shamli-Gorakhpur expressways. He added that these projects would strengthen connectivity across Western Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state’s progress in agriculture and industry, saying Uttar Pradesh has become the country’s leading producer of sugarcane, sugar and ethanol. He noted that while sugar mills faced severe difficulties in 2017, the government has revived the sector and currently operates 122 sugar mills across the state.

Quotes:

There can be no alternative to development. Those who follow Jinnah’s ideology will divide society whenever they get an opportunity, in the name of caste or region. — Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath