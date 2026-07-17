Scholarship applications invited for SC ST students

GADAG

Online applications have been invited for post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible students studying in colleges of Shirahatti and Lakshmeshwar taluks should apply through the scholarship portal with the required documents. Applicants must complete Aadhaar verification, submit caste and income certificates, and provide bank and educational details. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students must also register through NSP OTR before applying. Officials advised eligible students to complete biometric e-KYC and Aadhaar bank linking. Students can contact the Social Welfare Department for further assistance.