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Footpaths need clearing, but vendors also need support: Ramalinga Reddy

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Ramalinga Reddy stated that Karnataka must establish designated hawker zones to support street vendors displaced from urban footpaths.

BENGALURU

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has stated that while public footpaths must remain unblocked for pedestrians, the state government holds a fundamental responsibility to establish alternative hawker zones for displaced street vendors. Speaking on urban footpath encroachments in the capital, the minister emphasized that street vendors represent the poorest section of society and require structured government support.

Minister Reddy noted that organized hawking zone systems operate successfully in major cities worldwide, asserting that a similar regulated model must be implemented across Bengaluru. He highlighted that clearing footpaths to ensure pedestrian safety is necessary, but clearing traders without providing suitable alternatives directly threatens their daily survival.

Reminding party leadership of election promises, Reddy pointed out that the Congress manifesto included a commitment to provide ₹20,000 in one-time financial assistance to footpath vendors. He recalled discussions on the matter with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reiterating that the party remains committed to protecting vulnerable urban workers.

The minister further recalled legal amendments enacted under the former UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, which were specifically designed to safeguard the constitutional rights and livelihoods of street vendors. He concluded that state authorities must work swiftly to balance urban public convenience with social welfare by creating dedicated vending zones across all municipal divisions without causing further public disruption.

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