Digital property documents delivered to doorsteps: Minister Khandre

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Minister Ishwar Khandre ordered a special committee to streamline e-asset distribution, ensuring rural residents receive digital property documents directly at their doorsteps.

BENGALURU

In a bid to stop villagers from repeatedly visiting local panchayat offices, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Ishwar Khandre has ordered the creation of a special committee to streamline e-asset distribution. The initiative aims to deliver digital property documents directly to citizens’ doorsteps by eliminating software glitches and administrative hurdles currently delaying thousands of pending applications statewide.

Minister Khandre directed Panchayat Raj Secretary D. Randeep to head the five-member panel, which includes chief operating officers from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, and Belagavi. The high-level committee has been given a strict ten-day deadline to submit a comprehensive report detailing necessary policy changes to simplify property processing.

A major focus of the reform targets approximately 65 lakh ancestral properties situated within Gramthana jurisdictions that lack official historical records. Due to missing documentation, rural residents have struggled to secure bank loans, obtain building approvals, or legally sell their land. The government plans to conduct door-to-door surveys to resolve ownership disputes and issue official digital records efficiently.

Furthermore, the minister addressed issue regarding B-account properties, converted revenue land, and government plots where local authorities currently collect no property taxes despite providing roads, water, and lighting. Khandre urged the panel to find legal solutions for these untaxed plots to ensure every rural homeowner receives proper digital property documentation smoothly.