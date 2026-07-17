Karnataka HC: Clear illegal KR Market shops in 2 weeks

Intro

The Karnataka High Court ordered illegal shop owners under KR Market flyover to surrender footpaths within two weeks.

BENGALURU

The Karnataka High Court has ordered illegal shops under the KR Market flyover to be handed over the occupied footpath space to the Greater Bengaluru Authority within two weeks. A judicial bench led by Justice BM Shyamprasad issued the directive while hearing a series of petitions challenging recent clearance operations conducted around Mysuru Road.

Government counsel presented an official affidavit stating that the local municipal body had never issued valid business licenses to the petitioners. Furthermore, officials pointed out that signatures found on submitted documents were unauthorized, requesting the court to mandate immediate eviction and the return of utility meters.

Acknowledging these findings, the court ruled that shopkeepers must voluntarily surrender the premises within fourteen days. The court warned that if owners fail to relinquish possession, municipal authorities will hold full legal power to demolish remaining structures. However, judges noted that displaced vendors may submit formal applications within four weeks seeking alternative business space in accordance with local regulations.

The legal battle stems from petitions filed by several shopkeepers after authorities used heavy machinery to clear trading stalls. Affected owners argued that sudden demolitions destroyed valuable inventory, financial documents, and family livelihoods without proper advance notice. They claimed the municipal action violated constitutional rights to trade and livelihood under the law. The High Court adjourned further proceedings while directing market vendors to strictly comply with the two-week surrender deadline.