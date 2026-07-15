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Govt invites bids for giga-scale ACC battery manufacturing

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

The government on Wednesday invited bids to pick up beneficiaries for establishing giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities with a cumulative capacity of 10 GWh in India. The capacity is earmarked for Grid-Scale Stationary Storage (GSSS) applications under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for ACC Battery Storage. Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) said it has released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for inviting bids through a global tender. The bidding process will be conducted online through a transparent two-stage Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism on the Central Public Procurement (CPP) Portal.

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