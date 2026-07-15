United States intensifies Iran strikes amid escalating Gulf conflict

Washington

The United States launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday, marking another major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The latest attacks came after Washington reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Tehran responded by threatening to disrupt additional regional energy export routes, raising fresh concerns over global oil supplies and regional stability.

According to the U.S. military, forces under the U.S. Central Command began the latest round of strikes at 6 a.m. Eastern Time. The operation was described as targeting military capabilities that Iran has allegedly used to attack commercial shipping in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Officials said the objective was to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten maritime security in one of the world’s busiest energy corridors.

The U.S. military did not provide further operational details, and there were no immediate reports from Iranian media confirming the strikes or assessing damage. However, the attacks follow an earlier military operation announced, during which U.S. forces said they struck dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s coastline during a seven-hour campaign.

Iran responded by claiming it had launched retaliatory attacks against U.S. military targets across the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its strikes targeted American military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Independent confirmation of the claimed attacks was not immediately available.

Tehran also issued a fresh warning regarding regional energy supplies. Iranian officials stated that if military pressure continued, the United States and its allies should prepare for the closure of additional export corridors that benefit Western economies. The threat has heightened fears of broader disruption to global energy markets, particularly as the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for international oil and natural gas shipments.