European Union Expands Humanitarian Support

Blurb: European Union announces additional humanitarian funding to strengthen emergency relief, medical assistance, and rescue operations across earthquake-affected Venezuela.

European Union

The European Union has announced an additional €20 million in humanitarian assistance to support Venezuela’s recovery efforts following the devastating earthquakes that struck the country last month. The latest funding package is intended to strengthen emergency response operations, provide essential medical supplies, and enhance search-and-rescue capabilities as authorities continue to deal with the aftermath of one of the country’s deadliest natural disasters in recent years.

According to the European Union, the newly announced financial assistance will help deliver urgently needed medical equipment, support healthcare services treating injured survivors, and provide resources for rescue teams working in the affected regions. The funding is also expected to improve the overall humanitarian response by ensuring that emergency personnel have the equipment and logistical support necessary to reach communities still recovering from the disaster.

The latest commitment comes in addition to the €5 million emergency aid package approved by the European Union in June. Earlier this year, the bloc had also announced €52 million in broader assistance for Venezuela, reflecting its continued support for humanitarian needs and recovery efforts in the country. Together, these funding commitments demonstrate the European Union’s ongoing engagement in addressing both immediate and long-term challenges facing Venezuelan communities.

The earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24, causing widespread destruction across several regions. According to official reports, the death toll has climbed to more than 4,700, while thousands of others have been injured or displaced. Rescue workers continue to search damaged buildings and provide assistance to affected families as recovery operations progress.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the first earthquake measured magnitude 7.2 and occurred approximately 160 kilometers west of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. Less than a minute later, a second and even stronger earthquake, measuring magnitude 7.5, struck the same general area.