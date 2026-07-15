Intro: Ukraine braces for leadership changes as uncertainty surrounds Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov amid critical wartime reforms.

Kyiv

Ukraine is preparing for another major political transition as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy moves ahead with plans for a fresh cabinet reshuffle, creating uncertainty over the future of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The 35-year-old technology specialist, who took charge of the defence portfolio only six months ago, has become a central figure in efforts to modernize Ukraine’s military while the country continues to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

Fedorov has earned recognition for introducing innovative approaches aimed at making Ukraine’s armed forces more efficient despite limited manpower and growing battlefield challenges. His leadership has focused on accelerating technological adoption, improving military coordination, and reducing bureaucratic delays that have often slowed decision-making within the defence establishment.

Maria Berlinska, a well-known volunteer and advocate for drone warfare, publicly praised Fedorov’s leadership style, describing him as a thoughtful and mature leader capable of finding unconventional solutions to complex military problems. She recalled her first meeting with him after his appointment and said his strategic thinking and ability to overcome bureaucratic barriers had distinguished him in every position he has held. According to Berlinska, these qualities have played an important role in advancing reforms during a difficult period for the country.

Despite the praise from supporters, Fedorov’s future remains uncertain as Zelenskiy begins his second cabinet reshuffle within a year. The president has not confirmed whether he intends to retain the defence minister, leaving lawmakers and political observers awaiting Thursday’s parliamentary vote. Under Ukraine’s constitutional framework, the president nominates the defence and foreign ministers, but both appointments require parliamentary approval before taking effect.

Even if Zelenskiy nominates Fedorov again, several lawmakers have suggested that parliamentary approval cannot be taken for granted. Reports indicate that concerns exist across multiple political groups, creating uncertainty about whether he can secure sufficient support to remain in office.