Puri completes final preparations for grand Jagannath Rath Yatra

Intro: Puri readies for the annual Rath Yatra as millions of devotees gather for the sacred nine-day chariot festival.

Puri

The holy city of Puri in Odisha has completed the final phase of preparations for the world-renowned Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India’s largest and most significant religious festivals. The grand annual event will commence on Thursday, July 16, when Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister Devi Subhadra will begin their traditional nine-day journey from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

As part of the final preparations, the three majestic chariots of the deities were ceremonially moved on Wednesday from the traditional construction site, known as the Ratha Khala, to a position near the Lion’s Gate of the Jagannath Temple. The ritual marks an important milestone before the commencement of the annual procession and signals that all arrangements for the festival are nearly complete.

Lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad have already arrived in Puri to witness the centuries-old tradition. During the procession, worshippers will pull the three elaborately decorated wooden chariots—Nandighosh for Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra, and Darpadalan for Devi Subhadra—over a distance of approximately three kilometres to the Gundicha Temple amid devotional chants and religious celebrations.

According to Hindu beliefs, the Gundicha Temple is regarded as the birthplace of the Chaturddha Murti, comprising Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Sudarshan. The annual journey symbolizes the deities’ visit to their birthplace and is considered one of the most sacred occasions in the Jagannath tradition.

The Odisha government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Multiple departments, including the district administration, police, health services, transport authorities, and emergency response teams, have coordinated efforts to manage the expected influx of pilgrims and maintain law and order throughout the celebrations.

Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Kumar Padhee, said all preparations for the Rath Yatra have entered their final stage. He expressed confidence that the elaborate planning undertaken by the temple administration and government agencies would ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of the event.