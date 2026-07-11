DKS-HDK clash over river-linking data

Intro: The political dispute erupted after Kumaraswamy criticised the CM during a Belagavi visit, saying sharing water and linking major rivers like Krishna, Cauvery, and Godavari “is not like doing real estate in Bengaluru”.

BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar strongly hit back at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s recent critical statements regarding the proposed inter-state river-linking project.

According to reports, Shivakumar asserted that Kumaraswamy should first consult with the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister to obtain official data regarding the project before making public remarks.

The political dispute erupted after Kumaraswamy openly criticized the Chief Minister during a visit to Belagavi. The Union Minister stated that sharing water and linking major rivers like the Krishna, Cauvery, and Godavari “is not like doing real estate in Bengaluru.”

He claimed that the Chief Minister lacks accurate information regarding the exact water allocation guaranteed to the state following the historic struggles of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. Kumaraswamy further alleged that the current state government had quietly given its consent to the project without holding necessary discussions with opposition parties or informing the public.

Responding firmly to the allegations, Shivakumar stated that he is prepared to give a fitting answer to anyone at any appropriate time. He dismissed the opposition’s claims of keeping the state in the dark and implied that the Union Minister should cross-verify ground realities with the central ministries responsible for water resources before issuing premature public statements.

Beyond the irrigation dispute, Chief Minister Shivakumar utilized the press briefing to highlight his government’s firm resolve to transform Karnataka into a completely drug-free state. He emphasized that the administration is actively working to spread comprehensive anti-drug awareness among school students, college youth, and parents.

He urged all citizens to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies in this ongoing social mission, specifically highlighting the Karnataka Police Department’s newly launched ‘Beda Bro’ (No Bro) digital and grassroots public campaign aimed at eradicating drug abuse across the state.