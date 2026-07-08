Gotterup’s remarkable rise transforms him into golf’s newest global contender

North Berwick

Chris Gotterup’s journey from an overlooked college golfer to one of the world’s top-ranked players is a story of perseverance, adaptability and steady self-belief, with the American now emerging as one of golf’s brightest young stars ahead of this week’s Scottish Open.

Just a year ago, Gotterup arrived in Scotland ranked No. 158 in the world with only one PGA Tour victory to his name. Today, he returns as world No. 7 and one of the game’s most consistent performers, having collected four PGA Tour titles over the past 12 months.

His breakthrough began with an emotional Scottish Open triumph last year, where he outplayed home favourite Rory McIlroy in front of a partisan crowd. Since then, victories at the Sony Open, WM Phoenix Open and John Deere Classic have established the 26-year-old as one of the most dangerous players on tour.

Remarkably, Gotterup became the first golfer in at least 50 years to win three tournaments in a single season with final rounds of 64 or better, including a spectacular closing 62 at the John Deere Classic.

Despite his rapid ascent, the New Jersey native insists little has changed in his approach.

“I’ve just kept my head down and continued working hard with my coaches, family and girlfriend. We try to keep things simple,” Gotterup said.

His path to success was far from conventional. Preferring to compete close to home during his junior years, Gotterup initially attended Rutgers University before transferring to Oklahoma, seeking stronger competition and more varied playing conditions after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted college golf.

The move proved transformative. He swept the prestigious Ben Hogan, Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards as the nation’s top collegiate golfer before turning professional.

His recent victories have demonstrated remarkable versatility, coming on vastly different courses—from the windswept Scottish coastline and breezy layouts in Hawaii to the desert conditions of Arizona and the tree-lined fairways of Illinois.

Now preparing for another Scottish Open featuring world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, Gotterup enters with heightened expectations.

Last year’s victory also earned him his maiden Open Championship appearance, where he finished an impressive third at Royal Portrush.

Having proven his ability to succeed in diverse conditions around the world, Gotterup believes his best golf still lies ahead.

“I know what I’m capable of,” he said. “Once you get a taste of success, you want more.”