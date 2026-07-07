KSOU opens admissions for UG, PG programmes

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Sunkadakatte Regional Centre of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has invited applications for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic year. Admissions are open for B.A., B.Com., BSW, BBA, BCA, B.Sc. (General and IT), and postgraduate courses including M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, MSW, MCA and MBA. Applications can be submitted through the university website. Regional Centre Director J. Shashikala said eligible students can also avail fee concessions and scholarships. Full fee waiver is available for children of COVID-19 victims and transgender students, while SC, ST and OBC students can apply for scholarships through the SSP portal.