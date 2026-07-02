National Lok Adalat scheduled across district courts

Intro

Lok Adalat will handle compoundable criminal, loan recovery, cheque bounce, accident claims, employment, wage, land and utility disputes

CHIKKABALLAPURA

A grand National Lok Adalat will be held across all courts in the district on July 11 to help people settle disputes quickly, cheaply, and peacefully, said Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman Justice T. P. Ramalingegowda.

Speaking at a press conference at the District Court Hall, he said more than 50,306 cases are pending in various courts in Chikkaballapura district, and a large number of them have been selected for settlement through the upcoming Lok Adalat.

He said the main aim is to dispose of over 5,000 cases through mutual settlement with the cooperation of both parties and lawyers, reducing the burden on courts and helping citizens resolve disputes faster.

The Lok Adalat will cover a wide range of cases including criminal compoundable cases, bank loan recovery disputes, cheque bounce cases, motor accident compensation claims, employment reinstatement issues, wage disputes of industrial workers, land acquisition matters, and electricity and water tariff cases.

He added that cases from the Debt Recovery Tribunal, civil disputes, and Permanent Lok Adalat matters will also be taken up for settlement through mediation and agreement between parties.

Family court matters, except divorce cases, can also be resolved through mutual consent, he said, adding that even pre litigation cases not yet filed in court can be settled through this process.

Justice Ramalingegowda explained that settlement through Lok Adalat saves time and money, reduces repeated court visits, and helps maintain peace by avoiding prolonged disputes between parties.

He said the District Legal Services Authority is continuously working throughout the year through mediation centres and Lok Adalats to resolve disputes and promote harmony in society.

He advised citizens to first approach concerned departments for grievance redressal and then seek help from legal services authorities if needed, where free legal aid and guidance are available.

He also appealed to the media to highlight unresolved public issues and inform the authority when departments fail to respond properly.

People interested in participating in the Lok Adalat on July 11 can contact the District Legal Services Authority or Taluk Legal Services Committees for information and assistance.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member Secretary Shilpa also attended the press conference along with court officials and legal representatives, supporting the awareness drive for peaceful dispute resolution across the district.