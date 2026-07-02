Enduring adversity with determination key to success: Bhagwat

Nagpur

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasized the importance of resilience, integrity, and selfless service while addressing a programme organised by the Sindhu Education Society.

Speaking to students, educators, and members of the public, Bhagwat said that enduring adversity with determination is the key to success and that people should dedicate their lives to serving society rather than pursuing only personal interests.

During his address, Bhagwat remarked that success often attracts criticism, particularly in the political sphere, where achievements may generate jealousy among opponents. Despite such challenges, he encouraged individuals to remain committed to their principles and continue working with honesty and perseverance.

The RSS Chief said that humanity should be guided by the principle of living for others instead of living solely for oneself. He stressed that values such as integrity, compassion, and responsibility should not merely be preached through words but demonstrated through everyday actions. According to him, setting a positive personal example is the most effective way to inspire others.

Drawing inspiration from the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita, Bhagwat highlighted the importance of facing difficulties with courage rather than avoiding them. Referring to the dialogue between Krishna and Arjuna, he said individuals should never abandon their responsibilities in times of hardship. He explained that perseverance and determination ultimately lead to personal growth and meaningful achievements.

Bhagwat noted that life naturally includes periods of disappointment, failure, and struggle. He observed that setbacks should be viewed as temporary phases rather than permanent obstacles. According to him, when one opportunity closes, another eventually emerges, making it essential for people to remain hopeful and continue striving toward their goals.

Speaking about education, Bhagwat said that acquiring knowledge should extend beyond securing employment or earning a livelihood. While acknowledging the practical importance of education, he argued that its deeper purpose is to develop wisdom, character, and understanding. He added that a person’s education begins at home, with mothers playing the role of a child’s first teacher by instilling values and guiding early development.

The RSS Chief also reflected on the hardships experienced during the Partition of India. He recalled that countless people lost their homes, property, businesses, farmland, and lifelong possessions but displayed remarkable courage by rebuilding their lives in new surroundings. He said their resilience serves as an enduring example of determination in the face of immense adversity.

Bhagwat further stated that those displaced during Partition should be regarded as displaced persons rather than refugees, asserting that the terminology used at the time did not accurately reflect their circumstances. He emphasized that despite their suffering, many rebuilt successful lives through perseverance and hard work.