Bidadi to get country’s first women’s driver training institute: Min

Intro: The institute will be developed by BMTC with a dedicated building, driving track & infrastructure, in partnership with Central & State governments..

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said that the state government has taken another step towards making women financially independent and a women’s driving training institute will be started near Bidadi.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the Transport Department, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said that BMTC will build a separate driving training institute for women, a driving track and other infrastructure in the Bidadi Industrial Area.

The Transport Commissionerate is functioning on a rented basis in the BMTC building in Shanthinagar, Bengaluru. In this context, a detailed discussion was held in the meeting regarding the construction of its own building for the Transport Department.

The pros and cons of constructing a transport building on an area of ​​about one acre belonging to KSRTC in Shanthinagar should be examined. The minister instructed the officials to submit a proposal to the government for constructing the building using the department’s own resources in a way that does not burden the government. With the construction of this building, all the offices of the Transport Department Commissionerate will function from here.

Minister Byrathi Suresh instructed the officials to take immediate action to appoint more than 150 transport inspectors and other posts that are vacant in the Regional Transport Department.

Transport Department Secretary Deepa Cholan, Commissioner Selvamani and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Speaking in Bengaluru earlier, Minister Bairati Suresh said that a total of 4,500 electric buses need to be contracted in the state over a period of eight years. The central government is not providing full funding for these buses. The central government provides only Rs 30 to 35 lakhs per bus. The state government will have to pay about Rs 2,850 to 3,000 crore to the contractor company providing the buses on an annual kilometer basis. However, without mentioning this fact, MP Tejaswi Surya has tried to mislead the people by making statements that the central government will provide everything.

The minister was responding to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya’s scathing statement that the state government was not approving the lease of electric buses funded by the central government.

BOX

Women’s employment in mind

A separate driving training institute for women will be started in partnership with the Central Government and the State Government. AWAKE (Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka), a women’s self-service organization, will provide skill-based training to women, including driving. Women will be trained in driving two-wheelers, three-wheelers and heavy vehicles, Minister Byrathi Suresh informed.