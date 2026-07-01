Tharoor, Raj Kumar address Japan Parliament

TOKYO

Strengthening the vital bond between India and Japan, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) Vice Chancellor Professor C. Raj Kumar and Member of Parliament Dr Shashi Tharoor addressed a bipartisan gathering of the National Diet of Japan.

Held at the National Diet Building, the event coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s official visit to India for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chaired by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fukushiro Nukaga, the meeting brought together top lawmakers, diplomats, and industry leaders. Professor Raj Kumar emphasized that the strongest international partnerships are built on investments in education, research, and human capital.

He noted that JGU’s existing ties with 27 Japanese institutions which have already supported nearly 200 student exchange participants serve as a model for how universities act as enduring bridges between nations.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor highlighted the necessity of parliamentary diplomacy, noting that the India-Japan friendship is rooted in centuries of cultural and civilizational respect. He argued that while governments sign strategic agreements, it is the connections between students, scholars, and citizens that sustain these ties for future generations.

Japanese lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to democratic values and deeper cooperation with India in science, innovation, and education. The event underscored a growing consensus: for the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to truly flourish, it must be supported not just by high-level political meetings, but by robust institutional foundations in academia and civil society.