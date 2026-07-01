S. Korea reviews critical wartime command transfer

Blurb: South Korea’s Defence Ministry held a high-level review to expedite the wartime operational control transfer from the US before President Lee’s term ends in 2030.

SEOUL

South Korea’s Defence Ministry has held a high-level review to accelerate the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) from the United States. Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back presided over the meeting, emphasizing the government’s commitment to finalizing the transition before the end of President Lee Jae Myung’s term in 2030.

The primary focus of the discussion was the verification of “Full Operational Capability” (FOC), the second stage of a three-part assessment process.

While Seoul is eager to expedite this timeline, there remains a noted gap between South Korean ambitions and the US requirement for all specific conditions to be met first. To bridge this, officials are working to establish a clear roadmap before the annual Security Consultative Meeting scheduled for October.

A significant portion of the briefing addressed military structural reforms. The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) is actively transitioning special operations and other components into standing, permanent units. This shift ensures that American and South Korean troops can jointly manage operational plans and large-scale drills year-round, rather than only during crises.

Minister Ahn expressed confidence that the necessary military and policy foundations, backed by strong public support, are ready for the transfer. The ministry is now focusing on ensuring the integrity of a South Korea-led joint defense posture for the future. With this review, Seoul aims to demonstrate its readiness to reclaim wartime control, a historic goal that would fundamentally reshape the longstanding security alliance between the two nations.