Coimbatore-Mumbai Express gets Yelahanka stop, mega railway terminal planned

Blurb

New train halt at Yelahanka aims to improve passenger convenience as Railways plans a mega terminal to ease congestion at Bengaluru’s existing stations.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna on Tuesday flagged off the inaugural halt of the Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Coimbatore Express at Yelahanka railway station, marking a significant boost to rail connectivity for the rapidly expanding northern Bengaluru suburb.

Speaking at the event, Somanna said the new halt would benefit thousands of passengers from Yelahanka and surrounding areas by providing direct access to one of the important long-distance trains operating between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Highlighting the area’s rapid urban growth, the minister announced that Indian Railways is planning to establish a mega railway terminal at Yelahanka. The proposed terminal is expected to reduce the burden on Bengaluru’s existing railway stations, particularly Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City), Yeshwantpur and Bengaluru Cantonment stations, which currently handle heavy passenger traffic.

He also said Bengaluru Cantonment and Yeshwantpur railway stations are being upgraded to world-class standards as part of Indian Railways’ station redevelopment programme.

Somanna said infrastructure development remains a priority for the Railways, adding that the Bengaluru Cantonment-Whitefield quadrilateral rail project is progressing steadily. He further stated that Indian Railways is working towards the phased elimination of all level crossings to improve passenger and road safety.

The minister also announced a proposal for a new direct railway line connecting Whitefield and Kolar via Hoskote, which is expected to improve connectivity to the eastern parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring districts.

As per the revised timetable, Train No. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Express will arrive at Yelahanka railway station at 7.28 p.m. and depart at 7.30 p.m. from June 30 onwards. The corresponding Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus service will also halt at the station, benefiting regular commuters and long-distance travellers.

Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath thanked the Railway Minister for approving the additional stop and said it fulfilled a long-pending demand of local residents. Rajya Sabha member Lehar Singh Siroya and Bengaluru Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager Parikshit Mohanpuria were also present at the programme.

More train halts sought

Chikkaballapur MP Dr. K. Sudhakar welcomed the decision, saying the new halt would greatly benefit students, employees, professionals and other passengers travelling from Yelahanka and nearby localities. Considering the area’s rapid expansion, he urged the Railway Ministry to provide halts for more long-distance trains at Yelahanka. He also requested the speedy completion of land acquisition for the sanctioned Chikkabanavara-Gollahalli and Soladevanahalli Road Overbridge (ROB) projects to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion.