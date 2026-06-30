Bengaluru’s dog shelter plan faces hurdles as NGOs raise design, staffing concerns

Intro

NGOs cite staffing shortages, shelter design flaws, and regulatory concerns over project implementation.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) ambitious plan to relocate stray dogs from institutional areas into dedicated shelters by the end of July has encountered fresh challenges, with animal welfare organisations expressing reluctance to take up shelter management due to operational and infrastructural concerns.

While GBA officials remain optimistic about commencing the relocation drive, NGOs experienced in implementing Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes have shown limited interest in participating in the tender process. The primary concerns include a shortage of trained personnel, uncertainty over compliance with pollution control norms, and the practicality of the shelter design.

A senior GBA official said the responsibility for appointing agencies to manage the shelters rests with the five newly formed city corporations. “The GBA is not involved in selecting the agencies. We are only monitoring the progress of the tender process and receiving periodic updates from the corporations,” the official said.

According to the official, shelters in the North and South City Corporations have already been completed, while construction is progressing in the Central and West City Corporations. At least four corporations are expected to begin relocating stray dogs by the end of July.

However, NGOs remain unconvinced. Representatives from several organisations said the shelter layout itself has become a major deterrent. They argued that any assessment of the proposed facilities should involve experts from veterinary science, environmental management, engineering and public health to ensure the shelters are both functional and compliant with animal welfare standards.

They also pointed out that operating large shelters requires a steady workforce, veterinary support and strict waste management systems, all of which remain difficult to guarantee under the current framework.

Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said the dog shelter at Medi Agrahara has been completed and that the corporation is in the final stages of appointing an agency to operate it.

“We have received only one bidder and expect to issue the work order within a day or two,” he said.

Sunil Kumar noted that the corporation has been receiving frequent complaints from residents seeking the relocation of aggressive stray dogs. Besides accommodating dogs shifted from institutional areas, the shelters will also be used to monitor and manage dogs displaying aggressive behaviour.

He acknowledged that some animal welfare activists have opposed the relocation programme, questioning whether the identified dogs are genuinely aggressive. Nevertheless, the corporation is attempting to balance public safety concerns with animal welfare obligations.

With tenders yet to attract wider participation and operational concerns remaining unresolved, the success of Bengaluru’s stray dog relocation initiative will depend not only on constructing shelters but also on establishing a sustainable management system capable of addressing both civic and animal welfare needs.