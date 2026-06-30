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Bidri artisans thank PM Modi for elevating craft worldwide

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Bidar

Bidri artisans in Bidar have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he presented a handcrafted Bidriware jewellery box to the First Lady of Seychelles during his recent official visit, calling it a proud moment for the centuries-old traditional craft.

The artisans said the diplomatic gesture has brought international attention to Bidriware, enhancing its visibility and opening up new opportunities for craftsmen associated with the heritage art form.

Mohammed Shafeeruddin, General Secretary of the Bidri Artisans’ Association, said the community was delighted that the Prime Minister chose Bidriware as an official gift. He said the recognition has highlighted India’s rich cultural heritage on a global platform and boosted the morale of artisans.

He added that repeated showcasing of Bidriware in international events would help expand markets and improve livelihoods of artisans. According to him, such initiatives play a crucial role in promoting traditional Indian handicrafts worldwide.

Veteran artisan Rajkumar, a Karnataka State Award winner with over 35 years of experience, also welcomed the gesture. He said his family has been involved in Bidri craftsmanship for generations and seeing the art presented on an international stage brought immense pride.

He explained that Bidriware is made using a special alloy of zinc and copper, with intricate hand-engraved designs filled with silver inlay. The craft’s signature black finish is achieved using soil sourced exclusively from the historic Bidar Fort, which reacts with the metal to create its distinctive appearance while preserving the shine of silver patterns.

Artisans said this unique process makes Bidriware globally admired and culturally significant. They added that continued recognition by national leaders would help preserve the traditional craft and encourage younger generations to pursue it.

The artisan community expressed hope that global exposure through diplomatic gifts would strengthen Bidar’s identity as a centre of heritage handicrafts and support its long-term sustainability.

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