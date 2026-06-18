Smriti’s calm advice helped me rediscover form: Shafali Verma

Intro

Indian opener credits mental discipline and Mandhana’s guidance for revival.

Leeds

India opener Shafali Verma has credited improved mental discipline and the calming influence of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for helping her regain form during the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup, where India have made an impressive start in their pursuit of a maiden title.

India currently sit atop Group A with four points and an impressive net run rate of 3.975 after registering commanding victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands. Shafali played a key role in the latest win, smashing a fluent 55 off 38 balls against the Dutch as India posted a formidable 209/5 before securing a 95-run victory.

The aggressive right-hander said she worked extensively on controlling her mindset after struggling during the bilateral series against England before the World Cup.

“We could not get the partnerships against England earlier, but we kept talking and helping each other on how we could build better stands,” Shafali said.

“After the last match, I worked a lot in the nets. I tried to play more along the ground and control myself mentally. That helped me, and we had a very good partnership.”

Shafali and Mandhana stitched together a crucial 115-run opening stand that laid the foundation for India’s massive total. The 22-year-old revealed that Mandhana’s experience and composure have been invaluable while batting together.

“I do not have to say much because she is very mature. I always feel like hitting a six, but she keeps telling me to stay calm and wait for the right ball,” Shafali said.

“She knows exactly what I am doing wrong, and I know which bowlers she can take on. We understand each other very well after playing together for years.”

Looking ahead to India’s crucial clash against South Africa in Manchester on Sunday, Shafali expressed confidence in both the batting and bowling units.

“As a batting group, we are all in good touch and know how important the South Africa game is,” she said.

She also praised young spinner Shree Charani and experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma for their recent performances, while confirming that injured all-rounder Shreyanka Patil is undergoing medical assessment after twisting her ankle.

Shafali added that she hopes to draw confidence from her Player-of-the-Match performance against South Africa in last year’s ODI World Cup final as India prepare for another high-stakes encounter.