Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project faces strong environmental opposition

Intro

Sharavathi pumped storage project faces protests over environmental concerns, legality issues, and Western Ghats ecological impact fears.

Shivamogga

Strong opposition has emerged against the proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project, with environmental groups and activists urging the Central Government not to grant any clearance for the project, citing serious ecological concerns in the Western Ghats region.

Representatives of the Rashtrabhakthara Balaga and the “Namma Parisarakagi” committee said they have submitted a letter to the Prime Minister, requesting that the project be stopped immediately. They argue that the initiative poses a major threat to the fragile ecosystem of the Sharavathi valley and the larger Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot.

Speaking at a press conference, group convener K. S. Eshwarappa alleged that the state government is attempting to implement the project in haste, despite legal and environmental objections. He pointed out that the High Court has already issued a stay order and questioned the validity of proceeding with tenders without a detailed project report (DPR).

Activists claimed that the project has undergone significant cost escalations, reportedly increasing from around ₹3,500 crore to ₹10,500 crore, raising concerns about transparency and planning. They also alleged that necessary approvals from wildlife and environmental authorities have not been fully secured before awarding contracts.

Environmental groups argue that large-scale infrastructure development in the Western Ghats could lead to irreversible damage to forests, wildlife habitats, and river ecosystems. They stressed that any such project must undergo rigorous scientific evaluation before execution.

The opposition also recalled earlier communications where state leadership had sought central approval, while questioning the pressure being exerted on regulatory authorities despite ongoing legal proceedings.

As part of their protest, activists have announced a major demonstration on June 28 in Sagar and Kargal. Nearly 2,500 environmental supporters are expected to participate in the rally, which will begin from Shubhamangala Community Hall and proceed to key locations, including KPC offices.

Organisers said the protest aims to highlight ecological risks and demand a complete halt to the project until comprehensive environmental and legal clearances are ensured.

BOX

Eshwarappa criticises Priyank Kharge over RSS remarks statement

K S Eshwarappa criticised Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over remarks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, saying those spreading misinformation against RSS will face consequences. He questioned Kharge’s demand for RSS registration details and called him irresponsible, accusing him of making statements for publicity. K S Eshwarappa defended RSS, stating it has a long history and numerous affiliated organisations. He alleged selective targeting and asked why other organisations are not questioned. He suggested legal action if required instead of public comments. He also remarked that Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi had not been able to impact RSS over time period.